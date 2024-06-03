Canteen Notice To Thieves: ‘Please Don’t Break Again’ – St. Lucia Times

After two break-ins this year, the owners of a canteen at Entrepot, Castries, have put up a notice urging thieves not to do it again.
“No cash or valuables kept on this premises. Please don’t break again. Thanks,” the notice reads.
Last month, after several failed attempts, two determined thieves, their faces covered, broke into the canteen.
At one point, realising that security cameras were recording their every move, they hit two of the devices out of place with a stick.
However, another camera they were unaware of kept recording.
Once inside the structure, the two individuals made off with drinks, leaving behind bottles of water.
They also took ice cream from a freezer, other items, and some coins.
It was the second break-in at the canteen opposite the Entrepot Human Resource Centre this year.
The first occurred in January.
The canteen has been in operation for about two years.
