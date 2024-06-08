Calypso Quarterfinals And 2024 Season Judges Announced – St. Lucia Times

The Calypso Monarch competition will enter the quarterfinal stage beginning this weekend, Saturday 8 June with the South Calypso Tent. The schedule of shows for Calypso Quarterfinals are as follows:

Saturday, 8 June – South Calypso Tent

Wednesday, 12 June – TOT/Soca Village

Thursday, 13 June – Kaiso Pro’s Tent

Friday, 14 June – Fire One

All quarterfinal Calypso shows will be held at the National Cultural Centre and are open to the public.

The Carnival Planning and Management Committee (CPMC) has also announced the pool of judges who will serve for the 2024 Carnival season. They are as follows:

Mark Sifflet – Chief Judge

Marlyn Francis

Moses John

Sylvester Clauzel

Constance Ann Akufo – Judges Coordinator

Ronald Hinkson

Anthony R La Force

Thaddeus Dorville

Allison Naomi Pascal

Anthony Mondesir

Camron John

Thomas Elcock

Natasha P. Delaire-Chicot

Gregory Piper

Claire Fontenelle

Tracy Dolcy

Anthony Alcindor

Curtis Sealy

Dan Stephen

Tony Nicholas

Greg Mathurin

Mahurney Augier

Gillian A. G. Poilus

Mike Rogers

Horace Darrell

Jacqueline John

Andrew George

The listed of judges published here for the 2024 Lucian Carnival Season may be amended at a later date.

For updates relating to the Calypso Monarch Competition, visit us at www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook or Instagram.

The CPMC wishes all calypsonians the best of luck in the next round of the competition as they prepare for the Monarch.

SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee