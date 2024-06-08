Calypso Quarterfinals And 2024 Season Judges Announced – St. Lucia Times

The Calypso Monarch competition will enter the quarterfinal stage beginning this weekend, Saturday 8 June with the South Calypso Tent. The schedule of shows for Calypso Quarterfinals are as follows:
Saturday, 8 June – South Calypso Tent
Wednesday, 12 June – TOT/Soca Village
Thursday, 13 June – Kaiso Pro’s Tent
Friday, 14 June – Fire One
All quarterfinal Calypso shows will be held at the National Cultural Centre and are open to the public.
The Carnival Planning and Management Committee (CPMC) has also announced the pool of judges who will serve for the 2024 Carnival season. They are as follows:
Mark Sifflet – Chief Judge
Marlyn Francis
Moses John
Sylvester Clauzel
Constance Ann Akufo – Judges Coordinator
Ronald Hinkson
Anthony R La Force
Thaddeus Dorville
Allison Naomi Pascal
Anthony Mondesir
Camron John
Thomas Elcock
Natasha P. Delaire-Chicot
Gregory Piper
Claire Fontenelle
Tracy Dolcy
Anthony Alcindor
Curtis Sealy
Dan Stephen
Tony Nicholas
Greg Mathurin
Mahurney Augier
Gillian A. G. Poilus
Mike Rogers
Horace Darrell
Jacqueline John
Andrew George
The listed of judges published here for the 2024 Lucian Carnival Season may be amended at a later date.
For updates relating to the Calypso Monarch Competition, visit us at www.carnivalsaintlucia.com or @carnivalsaintlucia on Facebook or Instagram.
The CPMC wishes all calypsonians the best of luck in the next round of the competition as they prepare for the Monarch.
SOURCE: Carnival Planning and Management Committee
