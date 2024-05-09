BOSL, LUCELEC Host Masterclass For Aspiring Young Musicians – St. Lucia Times

As part of efforts to add even more value to their Platinum Sponsorship of the Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival, Bank of Saint Lucia and LUCELEC hosted a music industry masterclass for aspiring young musicians and those who dream to be part of the entertainment industry.

The event brought together headline acts and international recording artistes Romain Virgo and Voice as well as popular local entertainers and sound engineer Cory Raggie of The ABA Studio.

The students who came from Secondary Schools in districts 1 and 2 were provided with a platform to interact with seasoned professionals, while gaining knowledge about their musical journeys and some of the challenges these artistes faced along the way.

Mr. Romain Virgo, Jamaican reggae artist who performed at the opening of the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival, commented, “It was truly inspiring to see the enthusiasm and talent of the young musicians who participated in this event. Music has the power to transform lives, and initiatives like these play a crucial role in nurturing the next generation of artistes.”

Trinidadian soca star, Voice The Artiste added, “I was honored to be a part of this event and share my experiences with the students. It’s important for them to understand the dedication and hard work that goes into pursuing a career in music and most importantly, to never give up.”

Local artistes Sedale, Steffianne St Croix, and Jonelle also shared their insights and experiences, providing guidance to the students. Sound engineer Cory Raggie offered technical expertise and advice, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the music industry.

Carmy Joseph, Corporate Communications Officer at St Lucia Electricity Services (LUCELEC) expressed her satisfaction with the event’s outcome. “It is always a pleasure partnering with Bank of Saint Lucia, especially when it benefits youth education, and creative expression through immersive experiences like this. These types of youth development initiatives speak to the legacy of the Jazz & Arts Festival which LUCELEC has supported since inception. We hope all the participants gained valuable insight from the very real and honest conversations from such highly acclaimed professional creatives.”

This interactive session gave these star students the opportunity to ask questions, exchange contact details and learn about the experiences of both local and regional artistes.

Akira Morgan, music student at Leon Hess Comprehensive Secondary School expressed that “It was great to see the faces behind some songs. The artistes here today spoke to us about their own struggles and showed us that goals can still be achieved. Events like this give students like myself the opportunity to learn more about the arts.”

The event which was held in collaboration with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority and LUCELEC was hosted at Bank of Saint Lucia’s Head Office at Bridge Street.

Acting Senior Manager of Marketing and Corporate Communications at BOSL, Genevieve Downes hopes that this event would become a permanent part of Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival: “The impact of Saint Jazz can be felt across all communities in meaningful ways and we believe this education component would add yet another dimension and for the benefit of the youth. We are thrilled to have been part of it and hope we can co-host it annually.”

