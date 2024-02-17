Bones Discovered In Soufriere Not Human – St. Lucia Times

A forensic examination has determined that bones divers discovered in Soufriere towards the end of last month belonged to an animal and not a human.
The divers discovered the bones during a routine expedition at Rachette Point, triggering speculation that they were possibly the remains of a drowning victim.
Marine Police divers who received a report of the find went to Rachette Point, collected the bones, and took them for analysis.
Please note that comments are moderated. When commenting, please remember: 1) be respectful of all, 2) don’t make accusations or post anything that is unverified, 3) don’t include foul language, 4) limit links, 5) use words, not volume, and 6) don’t add promotional content. Comments that do not meet the above criteria or adhere to our “Commenting Policy” will not be published.