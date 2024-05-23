Babonneau Homicide Victim’s Brother Wants Answers – St. Lucia Times

The brother of a man whose body was discovered Wednesday morning at Talvern, Babonneau, is seeking answers regarding the death of Abraham Charles Rose.

The deceased was 63 years old.

Police disclosed that Abraham, also known as ‘Corbeau,’ had a head laceration and a severed left leg.

His brother, David Rose, recalled that a nephew broke the news that Abraham had died.

“When I went there, I saw him dead on the ground. I don’t know who that did it, who that not did it. I know he was taking his little cocaine. I thought it was that he going to die with, but they chop him, they burst his head. That hurt me a lot,” David told reporters.

“He would pick coconuts, whatever, go and sell it to smoke his stuff,” David stated regarding his deceased brother.

He told reporters that he and his sibling shared a mutual love, although they did not see each other often.

David described his deceased brother as a ‘good fella.’

However, he said he knew nothing regarding the circumstances surrounding the homicide, the 33rd so far for 2024.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding the incident to share details with the Babonneau Police at 456-4120.

Alternatively, they can provide anonymous tips by dialing 555 (the Crime Hotline) or by using the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) Crime Hotline Application, which is available at the Google Play Store.

PHOTO: David Rose – Brother of homicide victim