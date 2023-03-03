Australia beats India by 9 wickets

Black Immigrant Daily News

Australia beat India by 9 wickets in the 3rd Test at Indore, India today, the third day of the 5-day match, and now have a 2-1 lead in the 4-Test series of the ICC World Test Championship.

On yesterday’s second day, India made 163 in their 2nd Innings to set Australia a wining target of 76 runs.

Today, Australia lost only 1 wicket in reaching 78-1 to claim victory. Opening batsman, Travis Head finished on 49 not out, and Marnus Labuschagne was on 28 not out.

The final scores: India 109 and 163, Australia 197 and 78-1.

