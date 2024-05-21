Anse La Raye Parents In Action Launched – St. Lucia Times

The latest initiative designed to foster community engagement and empowerment in the picturesque west-coast village of Anse La Raye has been launched.

A byproduct of the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment’s Positive Parenting Program, the Anse La Raye Parents in Action will address the unique challenges and opportunities faced by residents of the area.

The Anse La Raye Parents in Action is a dynamic community-based organization, comprised of passionate and dedicated individuals seeking to empower families, strengthen social cohesion, and promote sustainable development within the community.

Anse La Raye Parents in Action officially commenced its operations in April 2024, beginning a journey towards empowerment and transformation for residents and environs.

Social Transformation Officer for Anse La Raye and Canaries Lyncia Antoine commended the organization’s dedication to serving the community’s needs and driving impactful change at the grassroots level.

“Anse La Raye Parents in Action is more than just an organization; it’s a movement fueled by our community members’ collective spirit and determination. Together, we are working tirelessly to build a stronger, more resilient Anse La Raye where every individual has the opportunity to thrive and succeed. Join us in shaping a brighter future for generations to come.”

The Anse La Raye Parents in Action is committed to forging partnerships, fostering collaboration, and championing the aspirations of the people of Anse La Raye. Through its inclusive and participatory approach, it aims to create a positive and lasting impact on the lives of residents.

SOURCE: Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment