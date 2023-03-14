Altree Developments introduces Vie L’Ven Resort and Residences: A luxurious condominium hotel resort that will elevate Sint Maarten’s tourism scene

A world-class team brings Vie L’Ven to Cay Bay, elevating it into a destination unlike any other

Altree Developments introduces Vie L’Ven Resort and Residences A world-class team brings Vie L’Ven to Cay Bay, elevating it into a destination unlike any other

CARIBPR WIRE, TORONTO, Canada, March 14, 2023: Altree Developments announces a new luxury resort development comprising a five-star hotel and approximately 253 residential residences.

Vie L’Ven, is set to arrive soon on the shores of Cay Bay in Sint Maarten. With a prime location and unparalleled amenities, Vie L’Ven promises an experience unlike any other. Every detail of this development has been crafted to provide residents with the ultimate luxury living, from its lush coastal landscape to its pristine interiors.

The resort residences will consist of 253 fully furnished suites, available in a range of layouts, including one, two, and three-bedroom homes ranging from 600 sq. ft. to 6,000 sq. ft. Each suite is thoughtfully designed by Munge Studio with the option to add a private plunge pool.

Additionally, all residences can access top-notch amenities and services, including discounts on superb hotel facilities, amenities, and food services.

“In French, ‘Vie’ means ‘full of life,’ while in Dutch, ‘leven’ means ‘to live’ – this duality inspired the branding of our new development, Vie L’Ven. We aimed to infuse this energetic spirit into every aspect of the project, from the stunning architecture to the unmatched amenities,” says Zev Mandelbaum, founder and CEO of Altree Developments. “Vie L’Ven represents the start of our mission to create an unforgettable experience for our guests, and we can’t wait to share our vision with the world.”

Altree Developments has collaborated with world-class architects, interior designers, and hospitality industry experts to bring Vie L’Ven to life, including HKS Architects, one of the world’s most renowned hospitality architectural firms designing both the built structure and landscape design. Studio Munge is an internationally celebrated and award-winning interior designer whose talents will be brought to public spaces and interior finishes. The design team is supported by a team of local architects and engineers to tailor the resort to the Island’s unique style.

Vie L’Ven architecture and interior inspiration:

The architects and designers behind Vie L’Ven have drawn inspiration from the rich cultural heritage of Sint Maarten, which is steeped in both Dutch and French influences. This duality is reflected in the resort’s architecture and interior design, which seamlessly blend both styles to create a unique and captivating aesthetic.

“Every suite and amenity throughout the resort is infused with this signature style, from the elegantly appointed interiors to the stunning outdoor spaces,” says Alessandro Munge, founder and design director of Studio Munge. “The result is a harmonious and sophisticated retreat that celebrates the island’s history and culture, offering guests a modern and luxurious experience.”

Notable features include:

Exquisite five-star hotel

World-class restaurants

Numerous swimming pools

Beach bar

Private villas

Beautifully designed pier looking out into Cay Bay

Spa and fitness facilities

Concierge services

With its prime location on the island, Vie L’Ven is poised to become the premier condominium hotel resort in the Caribbean.

Site construction for the sales office is underway, and interested parties can register for more information about the development on the Vie L’Ven website.

For more information, visit vielven.com, or visit us on social @vie.lven.

About Altree Developments:

Altree Developments stems from a long lineage of multi-generational experience in the development field. Led by Zev Mandelbaum, Altree is a leading development company focused on acquiring and developing strategic residential and commercial lands in the Greater Toronto Area and the United States. With a diverse portfolio of mixed-use projects ranging from ultra-luxury condominiums to master-planned communities, major projects are located in sought-after communities such as Forest Hill, Highland Creek, and Jersey City, North Manhattan. Our vision is to deliver prime residential locations with long-term value and growth potential. For more information, visit www.altreedevelopments.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0c200f5-0623-4b9d-928a-a46ea7804702