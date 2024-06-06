$1M In Support For The Semi-Pro Football League – St. Lucia Times

The Hon. Philip J. Pierre-led Administration is making a life-changing investment in the local football community. For the first time, aspiring footballers are getting paid to play the beautiful game.
Prime Minister Pierre’s leadership has inspired the introduction of the historic Semi-Professional Football League in Saint Lucia (SPFL).
Our nation’s youth and aspiring footballers will gain access to new opportunities to develop their skills and talents and get a legitimate shot at going pro!
The government is investing more than $1 million to support the SPFL.
There are 10 teams in the Tier 1 division of the SPFL. The SPFL season spans seven months. Each Tier 1 team can earn up to $13,190 monthly during the season!
Saint Lucia’s first Semi-Professional Football League will strengthen the local economy by creating new business linkages and employment opportunities in coaching, team management, media and broadcasting and playing field maintenance.
The SPFL was officially launched in January 2024. SPFL matches kicked off in March 2024. The payment of salaries and training allowances to players commenced in May 2024.
The Semi-Professional Football League is a collaboration between the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports and the Saint Lucia Football Association.
SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.