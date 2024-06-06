$1M In Support For The Semi-Pro Football League – St. Lucia Times

The Hon. Philip J. Pierre-led Administration is making a life-changing investment in the local football community. For the first time, aspiring footballers are getting paid to play the beautiful game.

Prime Minister Pierre’s leadership has inspired the introduction of the historic Semi-Professional Football League in Saint Lucia (SPFL).

Our nation’s youth and aspiring footballers will gain access to new opportunities to develop their skills and talents and get a legitimate shot at going pro!

The government is investing more than $1 million to support the SPFL.

There are 10 teams in the Tier 1 division of the SPFL. The SPFL season spans seven months. Each Tier 1 team can earn up to $13,190 monthly during the season!

Saint Lucia’s first Semi-Professional Football League will strengthen the local economy by creating new business linkages and employment opportunities in coaching, team management, media and broadcasting and playing field maintenance.

The SPFL was officially launched in January 2024. SPFL matches kicked off in March 2024. The payment of salaries and training allowances to players commenced in May 2024.

The Semi-Professional Football League is a collaboration between the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports and the Saint Lucia Football Association.

