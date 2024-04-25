Two Held After Police Seize Illegal Gun, Ammunition In Dennery – St. Lucia Times

The Northern Division and the Special Services Unit (SSU) of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force conducted a joint operation, about 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Over the Bridge, Dennery.

The operation included patrols and the execution of Warrants to Search for Property.

During the execution of a search warrant, Officers recovered one (1) Glock Pistol with an auto sear, two (2) extended magazines and eighteen (18) .40mm rounds of ammunition.

A thirty-three (33) year old male and a twenty-four (24) year old male were arrested within the dwelling. They remain in police custody pending charging.

Superintendent of Police Stephen Victorin, Officer with responsibility for the Northern Division (in the absence of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Elvis Thomas, who is currently out of state on police training), commended the officers for their efforts.

As the Commander of the exercise, he stated that despite the duration of the operation, officers remained committed to the goal of recovering lethal weapons, unlawfully in possession of individuals, who posed a danger to the general public.

He stated that given the capacity of the weapon, with the accessories seized by officers, many lives could have been lost in a single encounter.

He indicated that incidents like the violence which occurred during the Dennery Carnival in July of 2023, evidence of the impact of such dangerous weapons, should never reoccur and such seizures reduce the likelihood.

He encouraged members of the public to continue working alongside the police to rid our island of illegal weapons, as their cooperation is not only critical, but success is nearly impossible without.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force