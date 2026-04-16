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Three arrested as police seize over $26 000, drugs in Dennery, Micoud

16 April 2026
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This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
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Police seized over $26,000 in suspected proceeds of crime and arrested three individuals following targeted operations in Dennery and Micoud.

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