SLAPS Gets Over $12,000 Sandals Foundation Donation – St. Lucia Times

The Sandals Foundation has reaffirmed its partnership with the St. Lucia Animal Protection Society (SLAPS) with a donation of over EC $12,000 toward the 2024 Spay and Neuter Program serving over four hundred (400) domesticated and stray animals.

Overpopulation of stray animals, as a result of uncontrolled breeding due to free roaming, not only results in challenges in finding a home and food shortages, but leads to an increase in road accidents involving animals, attacks from other animals, and the spread of diseases among animals, reducing the quality and length of their lives.

Spaying and neutering is not only a cost-effective means of managing stray and shelter animals, but it also helps to alleviate overpopulation, and has been proven to reduce the likelihood of certain diseases and cancers in dogs and cats, leading to longer and healthier lives.

Doretta Francis, Board Member at SLAPS, says the organisation and wider community are already seeing the benefits of the 2024 spay and neuter program.

“SLAPS volunteers have been able to earn the trust of the animals and bring some [mainly dogs] to us to be spayed and neutered. After a night or two of recovery, the animals are returned to their environments. There are now fewer pregnant females in these locations,” she said.

“It will take many years to control the animal population, but we feel like we are slowly combating the issues and starting to make a difference. Humane population control goes beyond helping the animals treated on the day; it will improve the health and welfare of the whole [animal] population. We at SLAPS dream of the day when there will be very few stray animals in St. Lucia, and almost every dog and cat will be someone’s cherished companion. SLAPS is most grateful to Sandals Foundation for partnering with us as we take steps to improve the lives of animals; to make each of them healthier and happier,” she continued.

Since January, SLAPS and the Sandals Foundation have spayed and neutered thirty-six (36) dogs and one (1) cat, an achievement Heidi Clarke, Executive Director at the Sandals Foundation, says is reflective of their commitment to the humane treatment of animals through prioritising their welfare.

“Caring for our communities’ most vulnerable includes caring for animals in need. Our relationship with animals matters for our health and the health of our environment. As an organisation dedicated to inspiring hope and improving the lives of people, it is equally important for us to create a space of love and care for our furry friends. We are proud to partner with organisations like SLAPS that dedicate themselves to this mission.”

The Sandals Foundation has been a long-term platinum sponsor of SLAPS, committing to an annual investment of over EC $9,000 to cover the cost of food, veterinary services and medication for rescued animals as well as the organisation’s spay and neuter programs.

SOURCE: Sandals Foundation