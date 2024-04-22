Saint Lucians Urged To Support Vaccination Efforts – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Health has urged everyone to support vaccination efforts to eliminate Vaccine-Preventable Diseases.

“Engage now, protect your future, and let’s ensure a healthier and brighter tomorrow for all,” advised Bernedette Felix-Regis, National Immunization Manager.

Felix-Regis spoke as Saint Lucia joined the rest of the region in observing Vaccination Week of the Americas 2024 from April 20th to April 27th.

This year’s observance theme is “Vaccines as Part of an Active Life: Engage Now to Protect Your Future.”

“This year’s theme emphasizes the proactive role each of us can play in shaping our future health outcomes through vaccination. It encourages everyone to engage with vaccination efforts and take responsibility for their own well-being.,” Felix-Regis stated.

She indicated that getting vaccinated or encouraging others to do so will profoundly impact the health and prosperity of future generations.

Vaccination Week of the Americas 2024 aims to highlight the benefits of vaccination and address any concerns or misconceptions.

Last week, the Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) cited misinformation as one factor contributing to a drop in routine vaccination of children in the Americas.

In addition to misinformation since the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Jarbas Barbosa noted a false impression that eliminated and controlled diseases no longer pose a risk and reduced vaccine prioritization.

According to PAHO, 15 of every 100 children in the Americas have only partial protection against vaccine-preventable diseases, although the region has historically been a leader in disease elimination.