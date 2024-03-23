Saint Lucia Hosts FIFA Referees Course – St. Lucia Times

The Opening Ceremony of the FIFA Referees Course staged by the SLFA Inc. for Member Associations took place on Saturday 23rd March at the SLFA’s Inc. Conference Room in La Clery.

In attendance were SLFA’s Inc, President Mr. Lyndon Cooper, General Secretary Mr. Victor Reid, FIFA Referee Development Officer, Mr. Javier Santos, and FIFA Referee Instructors Messers Joe Audi and Roan Thobourne.

Additionally, there were seven local Instructors and 25 local referees present.

The Event was chaired by Mr. Michael Pierre Events and Competitions Officer who welcomed the gathering, while at the same time reiterating the importance of such a Course as the SLFA Inc. continues to build capacity.

In his address President Lyndon Cooper reaffirmed his organisation’s commitment to continue in its projection of building successful capacity, while at the same imploring participants to continue demonstrating their commitment, professionalism and determination in making refereeing the pinnacle of football development in the country.

This he further underscored, especially with the coming on board of the ongoing Semi Professional Football competition.

Both the FIFA Referees Development Officer Mr. Javier Santos and the Instructors Joe Audi and Roan Thobourne expressed their delight at being able to be an integral part of the Course, while at the same imploring the participants to be committed, disciplined, professional and receptive inorder that once again St. Lucian referee officials will now be featured on the FIFA Referees List.

In closing the Vote Of Thanks was delivered by one of SLFA’s Inc. FIFA Instructor, Ms. Leanna Wallace.

SOURCE: Saint Lucia Football Association Inc.