Police Seek Public Assistance In Ryan Henry Homicide Probe – St. Lucia Times

On Saturday, February 3, 2024, about 8:45 p.m., the Marchand Police Station responded to a fatal shooting, which occurred at Maynard Hill, Castries.

At the scene, investigators discovered an unresponsive male in prone position, on the ground, with injuries to his torso and head.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by a medical practitioner. The deceased has been identified as thirty-one-year-old (31) Ryan Henry of Paveé, Castries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Marchand Police Station at 456-3885 or the Criminal Investigations Department at 456-3770.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided by dialing 555 (the Crime Hotline) or by utilizing the RSLPF Crime Hotline Application, which is available in Google Play Store.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force