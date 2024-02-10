Police Probe Fatal Shooting In Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Vieux Fort in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

According to initial reports, after sustaining gunshot injuries off New Dock Road, the deceased ran through an alley onto Clarke Street, leaving a trail of blood and collapsed near a business house.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Jeffery Junior Mc Farlene of West Hall Group, Vieux Fort.

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) emergency personnel responded at about 2:11 am after learning of the incident.

On the scene, the emergency crew found the deceased on the sidewalk.

The fatal shooting has pushed Saint Lucia’s homicide toll so far in 2024 to thirteen.