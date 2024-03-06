Outstanding Police Officers Presented Awards – St. Lucia Times

The Association of the Caribbean Commissioners Police (ACCP) and the Algamated Security Services Limited (ASSL) held its yearly awards programme on Monday May 22, 2023 at the Hyatt Hotel in Trinidad and Tobago.

The awards programme recognizes a total of nine outstanding Police Officers from the member countries of the ACCP countries, three in each category.

The Awards were for the year 2022. Three (3) persons per category receive awards.

There are three (3) categories where three (3) Officers received awards in first, second and third place.

The categories are as follows:

1)Top Caribbean Crime Fighter.

2)Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer. (2023)

3)Top Caribbean Career Move.

Inspector Shervon Matthieu, Inspector in Charge of the Criminal Investigations Department, Castries won the Top Caribbean Crime Fighter award.

Corporal Kerlin St. Jean who is in charge of the Community Relations Branch of the Vieux Fort Police Station was awarded second runner up in the Top Caribbean Community Policing Officer category.

Assistant Supintendant Annanthar Wilson who is the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department, Castries was awarded First Runner-up in the Top Caribbean Career Move category.