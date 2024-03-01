One Man Dead, Another Injured In Bagatelle Shooting – St. Lucia Times

One man is dead, and another had to be treated in hospital after a shooting incident at Bagatelle, Castries, Thursday night.

Police identified the deceased as Calixtus Jn. Louis, 42.

The other man, who sustained two gunshot injuries to the leg, said they were playing dominoes when two individuals ran towards them and started ‘offloading bullets’

The man said Calixtus fell during the gunfire, whereas he himself fainted after getting hit twice.

Calixtus succumbed, while the other shooting victim received treatment at the OKEU Hospital, which later discharged him.

“It happened so unexpected. I was in a shock. We play dominoes there every night,” the survivor stated.

He felt the police needed to ‘come down hard’ on criminals.

At the same time, he declared that people should be wary about trusting others and always be alert to their surroundings.

A relative described the deceased Calixtus as a loving father of three girls, one of whom is four years old.

The relative said after 10.00 pm on Thursday, the deceased went to a shop to buy cigarettes.

Later, shots rang out.

“My cousin came running saying, ‘Don’t go up the road’. But by the time we got up there he was already dead. He apparently got a bullet straight in his head,” the relative told reporters.

“Everybody in the community crying because although he might have had his ways, he was still a loving father,” the family member stated.

In addition, the relative believed that the deceased was not the target, asserting that ‘it wasn’t for him’.

Police have appealed for information regarding the Bagatelle shooting.

They have requested anyone with information to contact the Marchand Police Station at 456-3885.

Alternatively, people may provide tips anonymously by dialing 555 (the Crime Hotline) or utilising the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) Crime Hotline Application, available in Google Play Store.

Saint Lucia’s homicide toll so far in 2024 is 20.