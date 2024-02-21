Fedee Stands His Ground Amid Criticism From Jean – St. Lucia Times

Former Tourism Minister Dominic Fedee has defended his recent assertion that many perpetrators of crime are ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) supporters, amid criticism from Government Senator Allison Jean.

Jean described Fedee’s statement as ‘dangerous’.

On the margins of Monday’s senate sitting, Jean also called on the former Minister to retract it.

But Fedee, an opposition United Workers Party (UWP) senator, is standing his ground.

“I haven’t said anything wrong, anything that is not factual,” he told St. Lucia Times.

In addition, Fedee said the SLP should be apologising.

“You look at a lot of people who are caught up and working for this administration in the name of second chances. They have sent the wrong impression to the rest of the community,” he asserted.

Referencing Senator Jean’s declaration that his crime remark was dangerous, the former Minister said the way the government approaches crime is what is dangerous.

Fedee said the SLP refuses to accept that it has been ‘appallingly weak’ on crime.

“Allison Jean, I believe the Labour Party needs to apologise to the people of Saint Lucia,” he expressed.

Fedee spoke of young men who have lost their lives to gun violence in the past three years, grieving mothers, and parents who feel anxious for their children’s safety when the youngsters attend social activities in supporting his call for the SLP apology.

He said the SLP had yet to respond aggressively to crime, retreating instead to social programmes.

“For me, social programmes are going to yield results seven, eight years from now,” the UWP Second Deputy Political Leader stated.

“What are we going to do about the current crime? Every day, every week, gunshots in some community. Not all are fatal, but too many are,” the former Minister told St. Lucia Times.

According to Fedee, Saint Lucia is obligated to solve its crime problem.

Nevertheless, he lamented that the Philip J. Pierre administration was not decisive.

Saint Lucia has so far recorded 14 homicides in 2024.