Zuri Meeting Her Idol Goes Viral

Julien Alfred interacted with many Saint Lucians during her homecoming and motorcade on Tuesday.

However, she appeared to display a particular affinity for children and youth.

One such moment that has since gone viral was when a little girl on the red carpet at the Hewanorra International Airport greeted the Olympic double medallist.

In the photograph, a child admires Alfred’s gold medal as the smiling Saint Lucian star athlete reaches down to greet the youngster.

The little girl’s name is Zania. She and her sister, Zuri, had a chance to meet their idol.

St. Lucia Times caught up with Zuri in August this year when she participated in a camp put on by Cuthbert “Taw Ti Nez” Modeste.

Back then, Zuri’s mom informed us that the future track star loved everything athletic.

“We have continued to support her first in swimming, enrolling her in swim classes at the aquatic centre and now in track and field where she likes the races as well as hurdles and just sports in general,” Elodie Anglio, Zuri’s mom had informed us.

In July of this year, Zuri joined the Survivors Club under the tutelage of Twa Ti Nay.

She was excited to learn that Twa Ti Nay had coached Julien Alfred earlier in life.

“And so meeting Alfred was a dream come true for Zuri,” the child’s mother told St. Lucia Times Wednesday.

She explained that Zuri was part of the group of Survivors Club members on hand to welcome Julien Alfred home.

The eight-year-old is still flushed with excitement from meeting Alfred and promises that one day, she, too, will make Saint Lucia proud.

With inspiration from Julien Alfred, Twa Ti Nay is her coach and a very supportive mom, Zuri is undoubtedly on the right track.

PHOTO: Courtesy Grey Card Media. Zania touches Julien Alfred’s medal while Zuri (with her back to the camera) looks on.

Editor’s note: This story updates the previous version which indicated that Zuri was the one closest to Julien Alfred.