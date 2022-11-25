Youth Threatened and Robbed by Trio on State College Road While Two Women reported for Failing to Pay for Groceries

Black Immigrant Daily News

Police are probing the circumstances in which a teenager has become the country’s latest robbery victim, as well as the theft of more than $700 worth of groceries from a popular supermarket.

Reports are that the 19-year-old Green Bay resident went to the Grays Farm Police Station and reported that he had been robbed of his I-Phone 12 Pro, one earbud, and $10 by masked men.

Apparently, the teen had just finished his classes and, while walking on the main road to the Antigua State College, he was accosted by three young men.

The shortest of the three – said to be about 5” in height, slimly built, and wearing a grey shirt, a pair of shorts and a black mask – put his hand to his waist and pulled out a sharp object, and then robbed the victim of his valuables.

All three youth then fled in an easterly direction.

A search was carried out in the area for the three suspects, but without success.

This offence reportedly occurred on Thursday, November 24, at about 7:30 p.m., at the State College.

Meanwhile, two St. John’s Street residents – a 29-year-old and a 35-year-old – were questioned by the Police. They were released pending further enquiries into the larceny of several items of groceries, valued at $750, from a supermarket.

Reports say that an on-duty security guard called the Criminal Investigations Department and reported the matter. She also handed over several items that were reportedly taken from two bags in the possession of the two women.

Reportedly, the security officer was monitoring the CCTV cameras when she observed the pair removing items from the shelves and placing them inside the bags.

They were kept under surveillance and, while they cashed several items, they reportedly neglected to put those they had placed in the two bags on the counter to be checked.

As they were about to leave the establishment, they were stopped, the Police were called in, and the pair were arrested on suspicion of larceny and taken to CID, along with the goods.

This offence reportedly occurred at about 8:35 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, at Gambles.

