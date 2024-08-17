Youngest team ever for Saint Lucia Boxing

Fresh off the heels of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Championship title, the Saint Lucia Boxing Association is on the move again. The SLBA has sent a team of 10 athletes to the 2024 Winfield Braithwaite Schoolboys Tournament in Guyana.

With boxers ranging from ages 9-17, the team includes Herve Charlemagne, Orlando Monrose, Kirt Kirton, Elroy Canchon, Joshua Rene, Lammend Alexander, Nervon Mederick, Dev’il Sealy and Denzel Stephens. They compete from August 16-19.

SLBA president David “Shakes” Christopher says this opportunity dovetails with the organisation’s strategic objectives to give exposure and ring time to young boxers.

He added that given the heavy investment by the Government of Saint Lucia in the national schools boxing programme, and the lessons to be learnt from the Guyana programme, this tournament allows Saint Lucia to assess its boxers and appreciate what is needed to take them to the next level.

National head coach Conrad Fredericks shares administrative duties with Arthur Langellier, a former top Saint Lucian pugilist.

The delegation is led by Shannon Lebourne, who will share managerial duties with the SLBA president.