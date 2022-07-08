Young Thug’s Nephew Arrested For Shooting And Killing His Girlfriend

Man who claims to be Young Thug‘s nephew is currently behind bars facing murder charges for killing his girlfriend.

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has revealed that the rapper’s nephew was arrested this week for fatally shooting a woman in Georgia. Fardereen Deonta Grier was arrested and charged for allegedly fatally shooting his girlfriend.

Police arrested him after responding to a call for help in the East Point area in Fulton County. According to TMZ, a spokesperson from East Point Police Department said Grier was hysterical when found by officers at the scene.

The victim was identified as his girlfriend, Destiny Fitzpatrick, who died on the scene before police arrived.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Grier, who was previously unidentified to the media, offered the information to officers that he was the nephew of Young Thug.

He is reportedly the son of Young Thug’s oldest sister.

Meanwhile, Grier is charged with murder for allegedly killing Fitzpatrick. While he has confessed to the crime, it was not immediately forthcoming, according to police reports.

Thug’s nephew reportedly told police at first that his girlfriend was shot due to him fighting off two armed intruders.

Even though Grier’s arrest has nothing to do with Young Thug, the rapper’s name continues to be associated with unsavory actions.

Young Thug is currently in jail at Fulton County jail, where he is awaiting trial for racketeering and separate illegal firearms charges.

The trial is set to take place in early 2023, but the rapper has been solidifying support from fans for a proposed law to stop prosecutors from using lyrics as evidence.

Last month he asked fans to support the Protect Black Art initiative at Hot 97’s Summer Jam.

“This isn’t just about me or YSL,” Thug said. “I always use my music as a form of artistic expression and now I see that Black artists and rappers don’t have that, you know, freedom. Everybody please sign the Protect Black Art petition and keep praying for us. I love you all.”