Young Thug Lyrics From Hit Songs To Be Used As Evidence In YSL Rico Case

Young Thug lyrics from several of his hit songs will be used as evidence against him in his YSL Rico case.

Young Thug’s bond hearing was delayed this week to June 2 as the judge listened to concerns by the prosecution that his Attorney Brian Steel was unfit to represent him as he is presently representing a number of other defendants in the Racketeering trial against the YSL rapper, Gunna, and 26 others.

Prosecutors have filed a motion to have Steel removed from representing Young Thug, and the judge has put off his bond hearing to deal with the prosecution motion as to whether Steel can even represent the rapper.

In the meantime, Thug is back at Fulton County jail, where he is being held on charges of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced & Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act and attempted murder.

The District Attorney’s office had said that YSL was not a label but a criminal enterprise responsible for several crimes in the Fulton County area.

The gang is said to have been operating since 2012, and the D.A has listed many lyrics from Thug’s music that it says violates the RICO Act.

Among his lyrics listed are his songs “Anybody,” “Take it to Trial,” “Ski” featuring Gunna, and “Slatty.”

According to prosecutors, the lyrics show that Thug was “preserving, protecting and enhancing the reputation, power, and territory of the enterprise [YSL],” as a gang, and “demonstrating allegiance to the enterprise and a willingness to engage in violence on its behalf.”

The RICO case against YSL and its members claims that the gang is responsible for more than 100 crimes, including “in excess of 50 murders” since 2012, and prosecutors are tying in lyrics from “Slatty” by Young Thug to make their case.

“I killed his man in front of his momma/like f*** lil’ bruh/Sister and his cousin/I shoot out/Kill ’em, not leaving a trace,” Young Thug says.

In other songs, Thug also boasts lyrically about being indirectly involved in crime.

“I never killed anybody, but I got something to do with that body,” he rapped on the 2018 track “Anybody,” featuring Nicki Minaj. “I told them to shoot a hundred rounds … ready for war like I’m Russia … I get all type of cash. I’m a general.”

Along with Thug and his fellow rapper Gunna are several persons close to the two rappers and the YSL outfit.

They include rapper Yak Gotti, whose real name is Deamonte Kendrick, who is charged with murder, Christian Eppinger, who is accused of seriously wounding an Atlanta police officer in a February shooting, Quantavious Grier, Young Thug’s brother, and rapper Unfoonk who is charged with theft by receiving stolen property, a Taurus 9-millimeter handgun.