– Advertisement –

Police are investigating a fatal road accident on Friday at Riviere Mitan, Gros Islet, that claimed the life of a twenty-year-old male.

Law enforcement officials have identified the deceased as Kareem Auguste of Riviere Mitan.

According to reports, at about 1:30 pm, a motor car came into contact with Auguste’s motorcycle.

The young man succumbed to his injuries.

– Advertisement –

There are no further details at this time.

Headline photo: Social media image

– Advertisement –