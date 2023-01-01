Young mom killed days before New Year in St Thomas Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A lone gunman has left a young child motherless after he shot and killed the mom in Seaforth, St Thomas two days before the first day of the New Year.

Thirty-year-old Tiyana Ewart, popularly known as ‘Tookie’, a bartender of Seaforth in the parish, was gunned down on Thursday night, leaving her family and friends in mourning for 2023.

Reports are that about 6:45 pm, Ewart had left work, when she was approached by an armed man. A tussle ensued, during which she was shot.

Family members alerted the police, and the injured woman was assisted to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Ewart’s death has left her family, friends and others who knew her in a state of shock and disbelief.

“No Tookie. Hope dem catch the germs who left your baby motherless,” said one woman on Instagram.

“Oh Tookie!! U neva deserve dis,” another woman wrote while using a number of heartbreak emojis.

Commented a male Instagram user: “Tookie, Jah know dem leave your child motherless fi the New Year star”.

Shared another: “Dis one rock Seaforth. Tookie, mi sorry fi hear; condolences to your baby and family”.

Meanwhile, the St Thomas police are continuing their probe into the development.

NewsAmericasNow.com