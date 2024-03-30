Young Caribbean Males Urged To Join The Workforce – St. Lucia Times

The Chief Executive Officer of Caribbean Employment Services Inc. has echoed calls for young men to seek gainful employment.

Regional government and business leaders have expressed concern that more young men must be involved in constructive activities like work.

The concern has arisen amid male youth involvement in crime across the Caribbean, including deadly gun violence.

Various reports have indicated that young men who choose illegal activities over legitimate ways to earn money do so because they see profits from crime are quicker and higher.

“We’d like to echo the call for young men to join the workforce,” Caribbean Employment Services Inc. CEO Joseph Boll stated.

Boll observed that many governments have employment programmes and even online job banks to help people find suitable jobs.

His own Caribbean Employment Services is a digital recruitment firm based in Barbados that operates throughout the Caribbean.

According to the company, it exclusively works with Caribbean jobseekers, helping to connect them with top employers.

The CEO explained that job seekers could easily find available work through the company’s website, which offers free services to job seekers.

“You don’t have to dress up in a suit and go ‘hit the pavement’ if you don’t want to. You can be on your phone and find a job and start working,” Boll said.

“Opportunities are there, and we would like to urge more young men to take advantage of them,” he observed.

Boll noted that, while there is a gender gap in labor, the region generally employs more women than men.

“While it is great to see women thriving in the region, the gender gap in labour should not exist in favour of one gender or the other. Equal participation in the workforce would be an ideal outcome for everyone,” he declared.