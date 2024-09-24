On Sunday, the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) officially kicked off its campaign for the next general election with a political meeting on William Peter Boulevard in Castries.

‘A sea of yellow’ is how the party described the major turnout.

For the UWP, Sunday’s event marked a crucial moment after its massive defeat in the 2021 general election, retaining only two of the eleven seats the party held in the 17-seat parliament.

During the Castries political meeting, the party introduced two new candidates.

Rosh Clarke will contest the Castries Central seat against incumbent independent candidate Richard Frederick.

Clarke declared that his name represents “Real Opportunities Support Hope,” aiming to resonate with voters seeking positive change.

On the other hand, Peter Chiquot aims to unseat Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre in Castries East.

According to the UWP, Chiquot’s candidacy means a significant fight for Pierre to retain his seat.

UWP supporters expressed optimism about the upcoming election, citing dissatisfaction with the performance of the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) government.

“I am confident that we will win because the SLP is doing nothing for the country. It’s even worse than before,” one supporter stated.

With a renewed strategy and dedicated candidates, the UWP declared that it was rallying its base, claiming that the momentum is on its side as it prepares for a critical electoral battle.

“I told Philip, when flambeaus are asleep, leave them alone ! Now look at what you cause my brother! You wake up the Flambeaus!” UWP Second Deputy Political Leader, Dominic Fedee, said.