‘You Are The Gatekeepers Of The CSME’ – St. Lucia Times News

Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Assistant Secretary-General Ambassador Wayne McCook told immigration officers Tuesday that they were on the frontlines of integration.

McCook spoke at the opening of a three-day online Regional Train the Trainer Programme for the Officers.

He told attendees that much of regional integration’s success depended on their knowledge and application of the Free Movement Regime of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).

“You are the gatekeepers of the CSME,” McCook declared.

“You have the difficult task of balancing the right to free movement of CARICOM nationals with issues pertaining to national security, health, public order, and safety,” he explained.

McCook said the training programme would enhance the knowledge and understanding of Immigration Officers on the CSME in general and, more specifically, on the rights of CARICOM Nationals under the Free Movement of Persons regime.

Facilitation of Travel, Right of Establishment and Provision of Services, Free movement of Skilled CARICOM Nationals, and Customer Service were down for discussion.

The CARICOM Secretariat CSME Unit is facilitating the online training.

