Yaya Mayweather Responds To Stalking NBA YoungBoy On Clubhouse Accusations

·1 min read
Home
Entertainment
Yaya Mayweather Responds To Stalking NBA YoungBoy On Clubhouse Accusations
The content originally appeared on: Urban Islandz
Yaya Mayweather denies she is stalking NBA YoungBoy on Clubhouse. Yaya, daughter of famous professional boxer Floyd Mayweather, has been caught up in yet