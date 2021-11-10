Xi says China is ready to work with US as Biden meeting planned for next week, source says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The meeting, the first since Biden became President earlier this year, will be held as early as next week, according to a source familiar with its planning told CNN. However, specific details and a firm date have not been laid out.

News of the meeting arrangement was first reported by Bloomberg.

It comes as Xi hinted at a slight warming of relations with the US, according to a statement published on the website of Chinese embassy to the US on Tuesday.

In the letter, Xi said China is willing to “enhance exchanges and cooperation across the board” with the US and bring relations between the two world powers back on the right track.

