Wymara Turks And Caicos Looks Confidently To The Future As It Announces Its New Ownership Structure

Situated on pristine Grace Bay Beach, island charm meets effortless elegance at Wymara Resort & Villas.

News Americas, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, Fri. April 1, 2022: Wymara Resort and Villas, Turks and Caicos, today announced that long-time Managing Director Bruce Maclaren has purchased the shares of former co-owner Rob Ayer, with a long-term view to the future. To complete the transaction, Maclaren partnered with Sterling Global Financial as an equity investor. The transaction happens in the wake of a successful renovation and the completion of the first phase of the Wymara Villas.

According to Maclaren, “I have always been passionate about Wymara Resort and Villas and have been a hands-on Director for the past decade. I decided to increase my investment because of the enormous potential I see in our brand and our continued ability to deliver for our condo and villa owners.”

David Kosoy, Executive Chairman and Founder of equity investor Sterling Global Financial is enthusiastic about Maclaren’s vision for the future of Wymara. “We have worked with Bruce on projects in the Turks and Caicos and Bahamas since 2010 and have experienced first-hand his commitment to excellence and growth. We are happy to invest in the resort and support the management team in any way we can. We are also extremely bullish about Turks and Caicos as a destination and cannot think of a better partner in this market.”

Timing on this transaction could not be better, according to Maclaren. “A few years ago, we made the bold decision to undertake a significant room renovation to lift our room product at the resort to match the design and standard of the Villas. Now, as travel roars back, we are welcoming guests to a virtually new hotel – one of the finest in Turks and Caicos and now a member of the Leading Hotels of the World. We have made a commitment to sustainability throughout our operations and fine-tuned our impeccable service culture,” he says. “We recruited celebrity chef Andrew Mirosch all the way from Australia and adopted a completely fresh approach to our culinary offering, including encouragement of a local fishing culture. To top it off, we are on the very best stretch of Grace Bay Beach, recently voted number one beach in the world by Tripadvisor.”

In addition to the Wymara Hotel product, the luxurious multi-million-dollar Wymara villas – one of which features a slide from the deck to the ocean – are setting international standards with their overwater swim platforms and steps leading to the bluest waters in the Caribbean. The newly opened sports club for the exclusive use of villa guests includes a lap pool, fully equipped gym, and lounging areas. Phase two of the villas is currently underway.

“This is an exciting time for Turks and Caicos, and we are thrilled to be part of it for decades to come,” says Maclaren.

# # #

About Wymara Resort & Villas

Situated on the secluded western end of the world-renowned Grace Bay Beach, Wymara Resort & Villas is a luxury resort where island charm meets effortless elegance. After completing an extensive full renovation in November 2020, this sophisticated four-acre property is now sparklingly new, with a simple yet elevated style offering 91 newly renovated rooms and suites. The resort also features 7 four-and five-bedroom villas, with new 1-bedroom pool villas debuting June 2022, all with exclusive access to a state-of-the-art Sports Center. Award winning Chef Andrew Mirosch combines local ingredients with global specialties from his homeland, Australia, resulting in vibrant menus that ensure Wymaras’ status as a culinary destination unique in the Caribbean. The tranquil Wymara spa pampers guests with a wide range of relaxing island-inspired treatments. Wymara is a proud member of the Leading Hotels of the World, a prestigious collection of authentic and uncommon luxury hotels. Discover more at https://wymararesortandvillas.com/.

About Sterling Global Financial

Sterling Global Financial is a global alternative asset management firm focused on real estate, infrastructure, and financial services. Sterling’s strategies align with their partners goals to preserve and grow investments. They currently manage and administer over $9 Billion in real estate investment, development, lending and bank and trust services. Sterling is the owner and operator of Sterling Bank & Trust, providing customized financial solutions, and the owner of Sterling Trust, a 50-year-old trust company which provides a range of fiduciary and administrative services to clients around the world. Discover more at https://www.sterlinggloballtd.com/.