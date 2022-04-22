Wrist Severed In Dennery Chopping Incident – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Emergency personnel responding Wednesday to a physical assault report at Bois Jolie, Dennery, encountered a forty-three-year-old man who had sustained multiple lacerations and a severed wrist.

Another man, aged forty, sustained a laceration to the neck.

Saint Lucia Fire Service spokeswoman Annia Mitchel said officers from the Dennery fire station responded about 10:32 am.

Mitchel said the responders found the two men who were allegedly involved in an altercation in the presence of police officers.

The responders treated the men’s wounds and transported them to Dennery Hospital for further medical care.

There are no further details at present.

