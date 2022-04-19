Works Continue On the Millennium Highway To Cul De Sac Roundabout Project – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

C.O. Williams Construction Ltd wishes to inform the general and motoring public of

the continuation of work activities on the Millennium Highway to Cul de Sac Roundabout Project.

The work activities will be carried out between the hours of 7:30am and 4:30pm and will focus on the following areas for the period Tuesday April 19th to Friday April 22nd, 2022.

Millennium Highway:

La Toc Roundabout to Cul de Sac Intersection – Cleaning of Culverts and Potholing

OKEU Roundabout to Ciceron Landfill – Surveying Activities

Cul de Sac Intersection:

East Coast Road Approach (Left Hand Side)

Morne Road Approach (Right Hand Side)

• Road Widening

All road users and pedestrians are asked to exercise due care and consideration when traversing the Cul de Sac Intersection and the various sections along the Millennium Highway during the execution of the works, and to observe the cautionary traffic signage along the road.

CO Williams Construction Ltd regrets any inconveniences likely to be experienced as a result of the pre-construction works and encourages motorists to utilize alternative routes in order to avoid delays.

Source: C.O Williams Group of Companies. Headline photo: Internet stock image

