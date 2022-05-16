Works Continue On The Millennium Highway To Cul de Sac Roundabout Project – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

C.O. Williams Construction Ltd wishes to inform the general and motoring public of the

continuation of work activities on the Millennium Highway to Cul de Sac Roundabout

Project.

The work activities will be carried out between the hours of 7:30am and 4:30pm and will focus on the following areas for the period Monday May 16th to Friday 20th , 2022.

Millennium Highway:

Coubaril Area to OKEU Roundabout – Repair of headwalls

Coubaril to OKEU Roundabout – Cleaning and Shaping of Drains

Ciceron Landfill to Cul de Sac Intersection – Surveying Activities

Cul de Sac Intersection:

Ongoing construction works opposite the Bexon Junction (Western Side Cul de Sac Junction)

Introduction of speed-bumps on East Coast, West Coast and Morne Road

Relocation of laybys on East Coast and West Coast roads

All road users and pedestrians are asked to exercise due care and consideration when

traversing the Cul de Sac Intersection and the various sections along the Millennium

Highway during the execution of the works, and to observe the cautionary traffic signage

along the road.

The company has been experiencing unforeseen setbacks with some aspects of the road

works and is working assiduously with the Project Stakeholders towards rectifying the

situation.

C. O. Williams Construction Ltd regrets any inconveniences likely to be experienced as a

result of the ongoing works and encourages motorists to utilize alternative routes in order

to avoid delays.

Source: C.O. Williams Group of Companies. Headline photo: Stock image

