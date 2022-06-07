Works Continue On Millennium Highway To Cul de Sac Roundabout Project – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

C.O. Williams Construction Ltd wishes to inform the general and motoring public of the continuation of work activities on the Millennium Highway to Cul de Sac Roundabout Project.

The work activities will be carried out between the hours of 7:30 am and 4:30 pm and will focus on the following areas for the period Tuesday June 7th, 2022 to Saturday June 11th, 2022.

Millennium Highway:

Coubaril Area to OKEU Roundabout – Repair of headwalls

Tunnel 2 to OKEU Roundabout – Test Pits

Sol Gas Station to Ciceron Landfill – Test Strips

La Toc Roundabout to OKEU Roundabout – Surveying Activities

Cul de Sac Intersection:

Earthworks opposite the Bexon Junction (Western Side Cul de Sac Intersection)

Temporary Road Markings (Cul de Sac Intersection)

Culvert construction (Western side of Morne Road)

Retaining wall construction (Southern side of East Coast Road)

Relocation of laybys on East Coast and West Coast roads

Work activities are subject to change depending on weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances.

All road users and pedestrians are asked to exercise due care and consideration when traversing the Cul de Sac Intersection and the various sections along the Millennium Highway during the execution of the works, and to observe the cautionary traffic signage along the road.

The company has been experiencing unforeseen setbacks with some aspects of the road works and is working assiduously with the Project Stakeholders towards rectifying the situation.

C.O. Williams Construction Ltd regrets any inconveniences likely to be experienced as a result of the ongoing works and encourages motorists to utilize alternative routes in order to avoid delays.

Source: C.O. Williams Group of Companies. Headline photo: Internet stock image

