Work On The Original St. Jude Hospital Construction Site Set To Resume – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Construction on the original St. Jude Hospital Construction site resumes on November 1, 2022 after six years of inactivity.

The former Administration halted construction in 2016. Subsequent technical audits and reviews on the St. Jude Hospital Reconstruction Construction Project, including a XCD $900,000 audit commissioned by the former Administration, concluded construction work was nearly 80% completed when the project was arbitrarily stopped.

An independent technical committee, appointed last August, was tasked with assessing both Phases of the St. Jude Hospital Construction project. The committee’s report concluded construction on Phase I [the original construction site] could have been completed as early as 2017.

Guided by the recommendations from multiple technical audits and reviews on the St. Jude Hospital Construction Project, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre has honoured his commitment to Saint Lucia and has actioned the most prudent, safest and immediate option to deliver the St. Jude Hospital to the people of Saint Lucia. SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

– Advertisement –