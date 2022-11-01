Work Continues On The Millennium Highway To Cul De Sac Roundabout Project – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

C.O. Williams Construction Ltd wishes to inform the general and motoring public of the continuation of road works on the Millennium Highway to Cul de Sac Roundabout Project.

The work activities will be carried out between the hours of 7:00 am and 7:00 pm and will focus on the following areas for the period Monday October 31st, 2022 to Sunday November 6th, 2022.

Millennium Highway:

Drain Excavation and Construction (Near Ciceron Landfill Area – LHS & RHS)

Sidewalk Construction (Tunnel #1 to SOL Gas Station)

Road Reconstruction (Ciceron Landfill to Cul de Sac Intersection)

Surveying Activities (OKEU Roundabout to Cul De Sac Intersection)

Cul de Sac Intersection:

Earthworks opposite the Bexon Junction (Western Side Cul de Sac Intersection)

Culvert reconstruction and earthworks (Eastern side of Morne Road)

Retaining wall construction (Both sides of East Coast Road)

– Advertisement –

Work activities are subject to change depending on weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances.

Temporary accommodations have been made for the safe movement of pedestrians and vehicular traffic within the work zones – traffic lights may be in operation.

All road users and pedestrians are asked to observe the cautionary traffic signage along the road and exercise due care and consideration when traversing the Cul de Sac Intersection and the various sections along the Millennium Highway during the execution of the works.

C.O. Williams Construction Ltd regrets any inconveniences likely to be experienced as a result of the ongoing works and encourages motorists to utilize alternative routes in order to avoid delays. DELAYS ARE LIKELY.

SOURCE: C.O. Williams Group of Companies. Headline photo (Stock image).

– Advertisement –