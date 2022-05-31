Work Continues On Millennium Highway To Cul de Sac Roundabout Project – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

CO Williams Construction Ltd informs the public of the continuation of work activities on the Millennium Highway to Cul de Sac Roundabout Project.

The work activities will be carried out between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., and will focus on the following areas for the period Monday, May 30 to Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Millennium Highway:

Coubaril to Owen King EU Hospital Roundabout – repair of headwalls

Tunnel 1 to tunnel 2 – test pits

Owen King Hospital roundabout to Ciceron landfill – test strips

Ciceron viewpoint to Ciceron Landfill – surveying activities

Cul de Sac Intersection:

Earthworks opposite the Bexon junction (west side Cul de Sac intersection)

Temporary Road markings (Cul de Sac intersection)

Culvert construction (western side of Morne Road)

Retaining wall construction (southern side of East Coast Road)

Relocation of laybys on East Coast and West Coast roads)

Road users and pedestrians are asked to exercise due care and consideration when traversing the Cul de Sac intersection and the various sections along the Millennium Highway during the execution of the works, and to observe the cautionary traffic signage along the road.

The company has been experiencing unforeseen setbacks with some aspects of the road works and is working with the project stakeholders to rectify the situation.

CO Williams Construction Ltd. regrets any inconveniences likely to be experienced as a result of the ongoing works and encourages motorists to utilize alternative routes to avoid delays.

Source: CO Williams Construction Ltd.

