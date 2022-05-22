Women’s Health Fair Slated For Sunday – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Breast cancer is the leading cause of death of women in Saint Lucia since 2006. Studies show that the risk of breast cancer increases with age and most of these cases diagnosed after age 50.

Cervical cancer is the 2nd most diagnosed cancer among women in Saint Lucia and the 3rd most diagnosed cancer among women between 15 and 44 years of age.

In addition, 20 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed per year with approximately 13 deaths being recorded. Therefore, more than half of women diagnosed with cervical cancer die.

According to WHO (2022), Cervical cancer is referred to as a “silent killer” and therefore with the implementation of early detection procedures such as pap smears, we can treat women diagnosed at an early stage thus preventing premature death.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs (Primary Health Care Services) will be hosting a Women’s Health Fair on Sunday May 22, 2022 at the Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre from 10am to 5pm.

1. Blood pressure, blood sugar and weight assessment

2. Mental Health assessment, counseling, and health education

3. Health education on breast self-examination, contraceptives, abnormal vaginal discharges

4. Pharmacy consultation and health education

5. Breast Examination and Pap smear

6. Gynecological consultation with Dr. Claire Louisy and Dr. Paulcus Lendor

7. Sexual and reproductive health consultation with Dr. Shaelle Durand

8. Medical consultation with Dr. Mervin Mark and Dr. Rochelle Sadoo- Sexius

9. Nutritional assessments and health education

10. Sexually Transmitted Disease testing

11.Health education on gender -based violence and social services.

There will also be prizes to be won and special presentation of gifts. The Ministry of Health looks forward to a great turnout.

For more information please contact the Community Nursing Service at 468-5321.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

