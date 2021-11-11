Women Encouraged to Register for First Citizens Virtual Conference

Press Release: First Citizens is set to celebrate its marquee Women’s Conference on Sunday November 14th 2021, well renowned for its sustained presence and impactful content.

The popularity the annual event enjoys can be attributed to a few key points of differentiation with a major one being its content. As one of the longest running events of its kind, the First Citizens Women’s Conference, dubbed Women First has not been afraid of evolving. “Responsiveness is the key to the sustained success of our Women’s Conference. We work with leading consultants in the field of Gender Studies, and we listen to the feedback of all of our stakeholders, which allows us to approach the event with fresh eyes each year,” says First Citizens Group Chief Executive Officer Karen Darbasie.

The realities of the global pandemic in 2020 prompted the event in pivoting to an international audience for the first time. Building on this success, Women’s First will once again be hosted virtually in 2021 with a global outlook. The webinar this year is themed “We are Limitless – Removing Gender Constraints” and will be hosted by First Citizens Head Brand & Marketing Gillian Benjamin. The international event features a presentation by His Excellency, Mr. Peter Cavendish, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Delegation of the European Union entitled “Borderless Thinking – New Avenues for Women”. A Keynote presentation on “Women and Negotiation – Narrowing the Gender Gap” and will be presented by Her Excellency Ms. Harriet Cross, British High Commission.

Women’s First aims to equip its audience to successfully navigate their personal and professional lives by sharing both inspiration and insight on wide ranging issues, personal stories and recommendations related to the challenges faced by women both locally and globally, as the world continues to adjust to strive for greater gender equality.

The 9th edition of the First Citizens Women’s Conference is free to attendees and takes place virtually for the second consecutive year, on Sunday 14th November 2021 via Zoom. For more information or to register to attend follow First Citizens social media or visit firstcitizenstt.com.

