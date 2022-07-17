Woman Sustains Burns, Pedestrians Hospitalised After Separate Castries Incidents

– Advertisement –

Emergency responders rushed a 50-year-old woman to the OKEU Hospital after she sustained second-degree burns in a Derrière Fort, Castries fire after 2 am on Saturday.

Personnel from the Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) headquarters who rushed to the scene after receiving a call for assistance disclosed that the patient sustained burns to both arms.

The fire service headquarters also dispatched emergency crews to the scene of two road accidents on Friday.

Around 1:48 pm, a vehicle struck a 75-year-old female pedestrian on Chaussee Road, Castries.

The woman sustained lacerations to the head and was transported to the OKEU Hospital

Later the same day, at about 8:30 pm, a forty-year-old male pedestrian sustained head trauma after a vehicle struck him at Sarrot, Castries.

Emergency responders said the patient exhibited ‘altered levels of consciousness’ as they transported him to the OKEU Hospital.

There are no further details at present.

