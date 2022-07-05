Woman Pronounced Dead After Vehicle Plunges Into Sea At Tapion – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

A Castries woman, identified as Cheryl Dalson, was pronounced dead after a vehicle she was in plunged into the sea at Tapion, Castries.

A police investigation is currently underway.

Marine Police Commander Kentry Frederick told St Lucia Times that shortly before 10.00 am, the unit received a call that a vehicle had run into the sea near the forensic laboratory.

“We immediately dispatched a vessel to investigate. Upon arrival, we found a submerged blue car, but the occupant was trapped inside,” Frederick recalled.

He said Marine Police responders retrieved a female who had succumbed.

Frederick said the woman’s relatives had been informed of the tragedy.

There are no further details at this time.

