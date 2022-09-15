Woman Held In South Korea After The Bodies Of Her Two Children Were Found In Suitcases – St. Lucia Times News

“To have someone in custody overseas within such a short period of time has all been down to the assistance of the Korean authorities and the coordination by our NZ Police Interpol staff,” said New Zealand Police Detective Inspector Tofilau Fa’amanuia Vaaelua on Thursday.

Police have requested the suspect be denied bail prior to her extradition to New Zealand where she faces murder charges.

Local media there reported the family had lived in Auckland for a few years and the children’s father had died of cancer prior to their deaths. They reported the children’s grandparents still live in New Zealand.

The children’s bodies were discovered in early August after a separate family bought a trailer-load of goods, including the suitcases, in an online auction.