Woman Dead, Man Injured After Physical Assault In Monier

A woman in her twenties is dead, and a man sustained multiple injuries after a physical assault at Monier, Gros Islet.
A Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) release identified the deceased woman as Sophia Munoz.
According to the release, at 7:13 pm on Thursday, Babonneau Fire Station emergency personnel responded to a call regarding physical assault.
Upon arrival, they found an adult female on her back in a pool of blood in a bathroom tub.
The SLFS release said she presented negative vitals with obvious signs of death.
It was observed that “she sustained multiple puncture wounds to her mid and lower back,” the release noted.
In addition, the SLFS statement disclosed that another individual, a 24-year-old male, also sustained multiple puncture wounds with deep lacerations to his upper extremity, secondary to the physical assault.
“He was treated, then accompanied by officers attached to the Gros-Islet police station to be transported to a medical facility for advanced medical care,” the SLFS release stated.
It said the scene was subsequently handed over to Officers attached to the Gros-Islet Police Station.
