Woman, 26, is latest COVID-19 fatality

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that another person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has died.

This latest fatality is a 26-year-old female from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).

Consequently, Guyana’s COVID-19 fatality has increased to 1,295.

Meanwhile, the Ministry also reported that 14 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, taking active COVID-19 cases in the country up to 104. This includes one patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining persons in either home (93) or institutional (10) isolation.

To date, some 71,585 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus in Guyana.

