Windwards settle for 2-day draw

Both teams will have been disappointed with their latest result in the West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-17 2-Day Championship, as Windward Islands and Jamaica played to a draw. The Jamaicans picked up their first points of the competition, after losing their opener to Barbados. The Windwards, who won their prior contest, defeating the Leewards by 71 runs, had to settle for first innings points this time around.

Playing at Gilbert Park, the Windwards were again out cheaply at the first time of asking. They were dismissed for 92, and that was mainly down to bowlers Edmund Morancie and Cody Fontenelle wagging the tail. After the 40-run partnership between Morancie (26) and Fontenelle (23) the next biggest partnership was 22. Only two other batters got into double figures.

Jamaica, meanwhile, got only three men to the double-digit mark. And two of them made 10. There were five ducks, as the Jamaicans were sent packing for 48.

Saint Lucia’s Fontenelle, who was spectacular against Leewards, did his thing again. He took 4-14 in five overs. Morancie added 3-6 in just six overs, including three maidens. Joel Durand took two, and Tyler Venner one.

Another Saint Lucian, Khan Elcock, propped up the second innings for the Windwards. He hit 42, inclusive of five fours and a six, and dominated his 44-run collaboration with Earsinho Fontaine.

When Khan was out with the score 68-5, Kodi Grant (35) and Jelani (21) picked right up. Joseph was last out, but he and Morancie (24) put on invaluable runs before the Windwards declared their innings at 159-9, giving Jamaica a target of 204 to win.

Jamaica faced 70 overs before the close of play, finishing on 177-9. It could be argued that the Windwards were closer to the victory, especially as the last four wickets fell inside 15 overs for 29 runs.

But a substantial opening stand of 57 stymied the Windward Islanders. Even when they took the first three for 32, David Dewar came in and stayed in. He added 43 runs, but also shepherded the Jamaica tail to maintain the merest glimmer of a possibility of victory,Joel Durand took 3-38. Theo Edward had 2-21, albeit at three runs per over. Morancie, Venner, Fontenelle, and Grant had one each.

Next up at the National Cricket Centre, Windwards meet hosts Trinidad & Tobago on Wednesday, August 21.