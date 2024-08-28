Windies Sweep South Africa!

Daren Sammy added to his record on Tuesday as the West Indies men’s cricket team secured a 3-0 whitewash against South Africa in their T20 International series.

Under Sammy’s coaching, the team has now won four of their last five T20 series, showcasing a more consistent and competitive performance.

The Men in Maroon defeated the visiting South Africans by eight wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis Method in Trinidad & Tobago.

This resounding victory over the Proteas, who had previously knocked them out of the ICC T20 World Cup on home soil, served as a form of revenge for the home team.

Dominating across all three matches, the Windies aimed to overcome the disappointment of their premature exit in June.

Coach Sammy expressed his satisfaction with the performance of his charges in the South Africa series win, highlighting the team’s progress and determination.

“It’s about moving forward and continuously putting on performances that allow us to be victorious and fine-tuning some of the areas that we definitely need improving on,” Sammy noted.

Captain Rovman Powell expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance.

“I think when you look at us as a batting group, we batted well right throughout the series. And also as a bowling group, when we were put under pressure in that second game, the way the bowlers replied was fantastic.” Powell said.

This win signals the beginning of the West Indies’ preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and India.

To identify the best team combinations, the squad for the series was rotated, bringing in players who had rarely appeared in the lineup during the last World Cup, such as Shai Hope, who was named Player of the Series.

Captain Powell emphasized that a flexible approach to selection will be adopted going forward.

“It’s definitely a rebuilding process. If you see how the squad was selected, a few guys who haven’t really featured in T20 cricket for the West Indies were selected,” Powell noted. “That goes to show that we’re looking for cricketers, we’re looking for T20 players.”

The Men in Maroon will hope this triumph marks a significant turning point for the team, signaling their determination to reclaim their status as a dominant force in international cricket.