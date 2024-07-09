Williams, Joseph Are National Cycling Champs

by Terry Finisterre

La Clery bus driver Stanislas Winston ‘Stonny’ Williams emerged as National Time Trial Champion, winning the 32-kilometre National Championship last week in a time of 51:57.2, averaging 36.79km/hr.

The veteran cyclist outpaced Denver Alphonse Jr., who copped the national junior title. Alphonse was just six seconds behind. Eltus Joseph was 16 seconds adrift, and Gillan Moses fourth at one minute, five seconds back.

The National Individual Road Championships Road race was reduced from 120km to 86km due to the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Eltus Joseph emerged as the National Race Champion pulling away in the last 2km of the race to win in a time of 2:31:43.81, averaging 34.36km/hr, followed by Alphonse Williams at 10 seconds behind, with Moses at 38 seconds, despite suffering a crash with 2km to go.

A total of 10 riders took part in the National Championships, with courses including Bexon and the Castries-Choc circuit.

Alphonse, who was a stage winner during the course of his last road race in Martinique, is back in the French territory.

The top junior rider in Saint Lucia, the young man from La Caye, Dennery will be seeking to build on his recent experience with another strong performance on the road.