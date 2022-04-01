Will Smith Resigns From The Academy – St. Lucia Times News

“I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate,” Smith said in a statement shared with CNN by his publicist.

Smith’s statement concluded, “Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

After the embarrassing episode at Sunday night’s Oscars, The Academy announced on Wednesday that it had “initiated disciplinary proceedings” against Smith.

A board meeting is slated to take place on April 18, at which time, “the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct,” the organization said.